Bond girl Tanya Roberts passes away at 65; Actress reportedly collapsed while out walking her dogs

International actress Tanya Roberts is no more. The actress, best known for her roles in James Bond movie A View to a Kill and That '70's Show, is survived by her partner, sister and pets.

Hollywood actress Tanya Roberts has passed away at the age of 65. The international star was among the popular Bond girls in the franchise. She starred in James Bond movie A View to a Kill. Apart from her 007 movie, Roberts was also known for her role as Midge Pinciotti on That '70's Show. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the actress was hospitalised in Los Angeles after she collapsed while walking her dogs on December 24. The actress's longtime friend and rep Mike Pingel said that her death was not COVID-19 related.

However, Pingel added that the cause of death is still unknown. It is also said that she wasn't ill in the days leading up to her death. "I'm devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list," the rep told the outlet.

The actress was seen in a number of projects on the big and small screen. However, her last notable TV credit was Barbershop: The Series in 2005. Roberts had a huge fan following. Even during the lockdown, she made time to interact with fans She participated in a number of live chats during the period.

While she was popular for her role in A View to a Kill, which was Roger Moore's last outing as 007, and That '70's Show, Roberts was also seen in Body Slam and Night Eyes. She was also an Angel in ABC's Charlie's Angels fifth and final season. Roberts is survived by her partner Lance O'Brien, sister Barbara and pets.

