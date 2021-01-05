Bond girl Tanya Roberts’s publicist retracts reports of actor’s demise; Says ‘She is still alive’

Tanya Roberts publicist Mike Pingel said the actress is alive and still in the ICU. Roberts was admitted to hospital on December 24 after she suddenly collapsed.

A day after actress Tanya Roberts' publicist Mike Pingel said that the Bond girl is dead, he retracted from the statement saying that it was a mistake. Pingel told the reporter that her partner Lance O’Brien had earlier thought that she had died. But the hospital authority on Monday morning confirmed that she is still alive. However, Pingel also said that Roberts is still in the ICU and her condition is not good. On Monday, news of Hollywood actress Tanya Roberts passing away surfaced and her fans mourned her death.

The international star, better known as Bond girl, had collapsed when she took her dogs for a walk on December 24. She was put on a ventilator and her condition was not improving. As reported in the New York Times, Pingel said that he believed in the information provided by Lance O’Brien. “It happened because of a miscommunication,” he further said. Roberts starred in the James Bond movie A View to a Kill. The actress is also known for her role as Midge Pinciotti on That '70's Show.

Earlier, it was also reported that she had died because of COVID-19, but Mike Pingel had dismissed the reports.

Roberts debuted in Hollywood with the horror movie "Forced Entry" released in 1975.

In 1980, she replaced actor Shelley Hack in the fifth season of the detective show "Charlie's Angels". Roberts had also played Julie Rogers, a streetwise fighter who used her fists more than her gun in the series.

