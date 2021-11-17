Bones and NCIS actor Heath Freeman passes away at 41; Fans & friends pay tribute

Heath Freeman, well known for his role as serial murderer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41 years old. Joe S. Montifiore, Freeman's manager, confirmed his death as per PEOPLE on Monday night.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts," Montifiore's statement read as per PEOPLE. "His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life." However, details about Freeman's death were not released. Meanwhile, fans and friends of the late star took to their social media to mourn his sudden death.

Shanna Moakler posted about the loss of her "close buddy" Freeman by writing, "Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend. You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!!Godspeed. #ataloss" she wrote alongside an Instagram selfie with Freeman. In the comments of the post, she wrote that he "passed in his sleep yesterday in his home in Austin."

Meanwhile, other celebrities who mourned Freeman's loss on social media included Gina Carano, who will co-star with the late actor in the forthcoming film Terror on the Prairie, which will be released next year. In addition, Freeman will also feature in the forthcoming film Devil's Fruit, which is now in post-production. According to PEOPLE, Freeman's first IMDb credit was for a cameo appearance as Kevin in an episode of the popular NBC series ER in 2001. Other noteworthy appearances include Benjamin Frank in an NCIS episode from 2003 and Gavin Dillon in Raising the Bar from 2007 to 2009.

