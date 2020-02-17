Bong Joon Ho gets a hero's welcome in Seoul post Oscars 2020 win; Parasite sees 234% increase in ticket sales

Bong Joon-ho was in kindred spirits as he returned to Seoul, South Korea and was given a hero's welcome at Incheon Airport. Furthermore, thanks to the historical Oscars 2020 win, Parasite saw a massive 234% increase in ticket sales at the US box-office, over the weekend. Check out Bong's photos below.

Oscars 2020 was definitely a memorable night for Team Parasite, especially for the captain of the ship, Bong Joon-ho, as his film made Oscars history by being the first non-English language movie to win the prestigious Best Picture Academy Award. Furthermore, Parasite took home the Oscar for International Feature Film, Directing for Bong and Original Screenplay for Bong and Kwak Sin-ae. While a few days later, the Parasite cast returned to South Korea, Bong stayed back for a few more days to let loose, as he promised in his acceptance speech: "Thank you. I will drink until next morning."

Now, the filmmaker is finally back in Seoul and was spotted at Incheon Airport, receiving nothing less than a hero's welcome as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the Snowpiercer (2013) director. Bong was in kindred spirits as he kept it cozy in his trademark black overcoat with a grey scarf and smiled and waved at the fans and paparazzi present at the airport. The 50-year-old director has another reason to smile because according to Variety, post the historic Oscars 2020 win, Parasite collected $5.5 million, at the US box-office, over the weekend alone and saw a massive 234% increase in ticket sales, which makes it the biggest post-Oscar boost in the past decade.

Check out Bong Joon-ho's photos from Incheon Airport below:

What did you think of Parasite? Let us know your review in the comments section below.

While the week after Oscars 2020 saw the film collect $8.8 million, Parasite has grossed $44 million at the US box-office. As of now, Parasite has crossed the $200 million at the global box-office, which is an impressive feat for the South Korean film.

