Bonhoeffer Trailer: Angel Studios' True-Life WWII Thriller Explores Life Of Pastor-Turned-Spy

Angel Studios has released the official trailer of the WWII thriller Bonhoeffer, which tells the story of a pastor turned spy and his sacrifices while trying to bring the Nazi regime to its doom. Jonas Dasseler shines as the righteous Dietrich Bonhoeffer in the trailer.

Takeaways from the Bonhoeffer trailer

The trailer gave a glimpse into the high-tension situation Bonhoeffer found himself in when he went against the most powerful regime during World War II. It also swings between two timelines—his childhood and present life, hinting at the hardships a young Bonhoeffer might have faced during the Nazi rule.

Each frame captured the rawness of a war-plagued country. Hello Darkness, My Old Friend playing in the background with exquisite and raw shots would surely give viewers a vivid experience.

What is Bonhoeffer about?

The story revolves around a German pastor and theologian-turned-spy who conspires to bring the gruesome Nazi regime to an end by speaking the truth but faces the consequence of unyielding oppression.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “When a pacifist is called to a political act that could change the course of history, how will a man of honor respond? This is the true story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a man who preached love while plotting the assassination of an evil tyrant.”

Apart from Dasseler, the film also stars August Diehl, David Jonsson, Moritz Bleibtreu, Clarke Peters, Flula Borg, and Nadine Heidenreich. Bonhoeffer is written and directed by Todd Komarnicki, who spoke to Deadline about the film’s protagonist and said he is “not just a man for all time, but for our time.”

The Studio released the trailer at its CineEurope presentation on June 20. Bonhoeffer will be released domestically on November 22, 2024.