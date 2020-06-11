Bonnie Wright aka Ginny of Harry Potter fame shares a strong message after transphobic post by JK Rowling

Harry Potter's lead actor Daniel Radcliffe, reacted to J.K. Rowling's transphobic tweet, stating that trans women are women. Now, one of the actors from the world-renowned Harry Potter franchise, Bonnie Wright aka Ginny has shared a powerful message on her Twitter account.

The Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling shared a controversial transphobic post on Twitter, which caused a huge storm on the social media platform. The film, Harry Potter's lead actor Daniel Radcliffe, reacted to J.K. Rowling's transphobic tweet, stating that trans women are women. Now, one of the actors from the world-renowned Harry Potter franchise, Bonnie Wright aka Ginny has shared a powerful message on her Twitter account saying, "If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question.

Transwomen are Women. I see and love you, Bonnie x." Even actress Katie Leung aka Cho Chang from the blockbuster Harry Potter films responded to the JK Rowling controversy. Katie Leung wrote in her post, "So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes." The post was followed by a series of post which clearly show her support for the transwomen. The actress also shared a hashtag #AsiansForBlackLives. Katie post was immediately shared and tweeted by many fans and followers of the Harry Potter franchise.

Check out Bonnie Wright's post:

If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Transwomen are Women. I see and love you, Bonnie x — Bonnie Wright (thisisbwright) June 10, 2020

Now, the latest actor to join in for the support of trans woman is Bonnie Wright. The tweet by Harry Potter author JK Rowling has irked the fans of the franchise that many fans also urged the author to talk to transwomen. The controversy took an ugly turn when the Harry Potter author continued to explain why she tweeted the way she did, and the social media users weren't taking any of her explanations.

