Bonus Track Trailer: Josh O’Connor’s New Queer Movie Is Sweet And Funny Rom-Com Set In 2006; WATCH

With Pride Month just around the corner, what better way to honor it than with a new original movie? The makers of Bonus Track have dropped the first trailer for the gay rom-com online. Directed by Julia Jackman and starring Josh O'Connoin, who is known for his roles in his recent releases Challengers and La Chimera.

Bonus Track also stars Alison Sudol, Jack Davenport, Susan Wokoma, and Ray Panthaki. Olly Alexander composed an original song for the movie, which premiered at last year's BFI London Film Festival.

In a brief statement celebrating his involvement, Alexander wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Can’t WAIT for you to see this gorgeous movie and my gorgeous song,” alongside a sneaky emoji.

What is the plot of the film?

Bonus Track is a film set in 2006 and revolves around 16-year-old George (Joe Anders), who is a social and academic failure, but dreams of using his musical talents to become a star, if only his friends and family believed in his potential to do so.

George's life changes forever when Max (Samuel Small), the son of a well-known musical duo, enrolls in his school and expresses a genuine interest in George's music. As their bond deepens, George finds himself reflecting on a confusing question: why does he feel so drawn to spending so much time with Max? Well, the answer to that will be found when you watch the film; meanwhile, check out the trailer below.

How do we watch the film?

Bonus Track will be available to watch on Sky Cinema starting Saturday, June 1. If you're a Sky subscriber but don't have the cinema channels, you can upgrade for £13 extra a month. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can sign up with one of Sky's ongoing deals and enjoy the film. Furthermore, filming took place in New York on August 17, 2022, when the film was announced.

Moreover, after its premiere at last year's BFI London Film Festival, Nikki Baughan of Screen Daily found the film laden with teenage romantic comedy clichés and not too realistic.

