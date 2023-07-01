Book Club: The Next Chapter: When will Jane Fonda's romantic comedy film be available to stream? Find out

American romantic comedy film Book Club: The Next Chapter was released in theatres on May 12, 2023, and fans of the film enjoyed the return of their favourite group of four friends. Netizens have since been waiting for it to be available for streaming. Here's everything we know about when and where Book Club: The Next Chapter, which is a sequel to the 2018 film, The Book Club, will be officially availabe to watch online.

When will Book Club: The Next Chapter be available to stream?

Book Club: The Next Chapter is now available to stream online. The sequel film revolving around a quartet friend group was released online on June 30, 2023, on Peacock. It revolves around the journey of four best friends namely Diane, Vivian, Sharon, and Carol, who we first met in the previous film The Book Club. This time the girl gang take their book club to Italy and have a fun bacheloratte trip enjoying sights, shopping, and spending quality time.

ALSO READ: No Hard Feelings: When will Jennifer Lawrence's raunchy comedy film be available to watch online? Find out

When the four best friends finally get to meet each other face to face after a while of Zoom meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic, Vivian reveals that she is engaged to Arthur. The women decide to go on a bachelorette trip to Italy where a series of fun events leads to laughter, chaos, togetherness, lots of memories, and a gorgeous Tuscany wedding.

More about Book Club: The Next Chapter

Book Club: The Next Chapter stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen as Diane, Vivian, Sharon, and Carol aka the close-knit quartet of friends. The iconic actors are joined by other cast members including Craig T. Nelson, Andy García, Don Johnson, and Giancarlo Giannini. Apart from stunning Italian visuals, the rom-com film also features bonding between friends, wedding shopping, scandalous moments, and reunions.

Book Club: The Next Chapter chronicles the lives of the quartet, who have been best friends for 50 years, as their vacation turns into a cross-country adventure. The comedy film began filming in May 2022 and wrapped up production after two months. It was shot in Italy and had a 10 day long schedule in Venice. Directed by Bill Holderman, the film is co-written by him and Erin Simms. The rom-com grossed $27 million+ worldwide at the box office and is also availabe on Digital 6/30 and Blu-ray on 7/11 with never-before-seen bonus features.