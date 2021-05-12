Bookies begin name predictions for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's to be born girl, THESE royals feature in list

While the names are many, oddsmakers have predicted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will pay tribute to one royal family member when they pick their daughter's name.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon be welcoming their little bundle of joy -- a baby daughter in a few weeks time. While the couple won't have to adhere to any sort of royal protocol as they have stepped down as working members of the royal family and settled in the US, the excitement among royal fans in the UK hasn't died down. According to latest reports, UK gambling site Ladbrokes has begun name predictions for Meghan and Harry's soon-to-be baby girl.

While the names are many, oddsmakers have predicted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will pay tribute to one royal family member when they pick their daughter's name. One of the top choices that seems to have emerged is Philippa, after Prince Harry’s late grandfather, Prince Philip. The name has 3/1 odds of being chosen.

Another top contender is the name Diana after Harry's own mother Princess Diana with odds at 5/1. Whereas, next in line is the name Elizabeth after Harry's grandmother and Queen Elizabeth with odds at 10/1. Some of the other top name options include: Allegra (10/1), Alexandria (12/1), Grace (16/1), Emma (16/1), Rose (16/1), Alice (16/1) and Victoria (16/1).

For the unversed, while naming their first born Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honoured Prince Philip and his Mountbatten family as they named him Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. We wonder if Meghan and Harry will follow in the footsteps of brother Prince William and Kate Middleton who named their daughter Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

