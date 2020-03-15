'Bored' Justin Bieber floods internet with adorable photos as he asks 'babe' Hailey Baldwin to 'hurry home'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to reveal how bored he is during the self-quarantine in the US. The singer reached out to his "babe" Hailey Baldwin and asked her to hurry back home.

Not just us, the Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in celebrities opting for self-quarantine in the US. Several television show productions, movie filmings and TV show productions have been brought to a halt with producers urging their team to stay at home amid the worldwide crisis. Ellen DeGeneres tweeted recently that she's "already bored" sitting at home. Now, Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram to confess he's bored too. The 'Intentions' singer took to the photo-sharing platform and asked his "babe" Hailey Baldwin to come home soon.

The 26-year-old singer was seen wearing a T-shirt in the selfie taken at home. JB looked lost in thoughts as he clicked the first photo. He shared the photo revealing, "Hurry home babe I’m bored." He warned not to get too attached to the picture for he "might delete this soon."

Justin's wife took to the comments section to show him some love. She wrote, "hi baby." Soon after Justin shared two more photos to bring a smile on our faces. One of them sees the singer suspiciously looking at something beside him. Another sees him laying down on the sofa. Honestly, we feel you, Justin!

Check out the photos below:

The photos come after Justin was spotted wearing a surgical mask to avoid catching COVID-19. The Yummy singer was seen in Beverly Hills on Friday sporting the mask. The singer sported a new hair colour and style as he stepped out in LA. He was accompanied by his lady love during the outing. Read more here: Justin Bieber wears a face mask amid coronavirus outbreak; SPOTTED at a medical building with Hailey

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

Read More