Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi, Sadiq Khan and other world leaders pay condolences over Prince Philip’s passing

After the palace revealed that Prince Philip has passed away, world leaders are mourning the loss of the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh. Scroll down to see what they are saying.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99. The sad demise of the Duke of Edinburgh was confirmed by The Royal Family with a statement shared on social media. As per the announcement, Prince Philip passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9 morning at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh was reported to be in ill health before his death and was also admitted to hospital days after not feeling well in February.

If you didn’t know, previously, in December 2019, the Prince had spent four days in the hospital for observation and also was under treatment for an unspecified pre-existing condition. The Prince's passing comes as a shock to many fans and supporters of the Royal family who are now in mourning. As we, along with the royal family, mourns the loss of the senior royal, we look at what celebrities and world leaders are saying on social media during this tragic demise. Scroll down to see.

Minister for Defence of Ireland Simon Coveney wrote: “I want to express sincere condolences to all British people on the sad passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and solidarity are with you on a very sad day for the United Kingdom.”

Indian native actress Anushka Arora tweeted: “As a responsible broadcaster and journalist today's programming will be a mark of respect to HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May his soul rest in peace”

“At the Royal Variety 2009, Prince Philip told me that I wasn't fat enough to do so many fat jokes. He's the only person that's told me to gain weight. I've always loved him for it. Huge condolences to the Queen. #RIPPhilip,” English comedian Hal Cruttenden wrote.

Indian PM Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences and said: “My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.” Current UK PM Boris Johnson and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also mourned the loss via Twitter.

Share your comment ×