Boruto manga hints the death of another Naruto character; Here's what we know

The launch of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has generated great pleasure among manga fanatics this 12 months. The prequel left fans with a primary cliffhanger, and the first chapters of Boruto's sequel have introduced extra action and intrigue. One urgent query in fanatics' minds revolves around the destiny of a crucial character: Sasuke Uchiha.

Since 2017, when Boruto changed into first brought, rumors have circulated concerning the viable deaths of Sasuke and Naruto. It has now been clarified that Naruto isn't deceased but instead sealed away. Consequently, the spotlight has shifted to Sasuke. The first two chapters of Boruto's Time Skip provide subtle tips that suggest Sasuke's potential demise.

Boruto's inheritance of Sasuke's

Legacy in each of the opening chapters of the Boruto manga and anime, as well as in Chapter 1 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Boruto is seen wielding Sasuke's sword. He is also decorated with Sasuke's hidden leaf scarf and dons a cloak paying homage to Sasuke's signature style. Although that is speculative, it appears that Boruto has inherited those items from his grasp, which could imply Sasuke's passing.

The identity of Sasuke's ability killer stays unknown, but there is a strong suspicion that it can be Code. It has been discovered that Code is more potent than Jigen and possesses the capacity to defeat Naruto and Sasuke without barriers. Given that Sasuke has misplaced his Rinnegan, encountering Code would likely result in his demise.

Code's relentless pursuit of Boruto and Sasuke

Code, fueled by means of Eida's powers, has developed a deep resentment for Boruto in preference to Kawaki. Consequently, he embarks on a continuing pursuit of Boruto, which inevitably leads him to Sasuke, who has been accompanying Boruto. With neither of them standing a risk against Code, Sasuke would possibly pick to sacrifice himself to ensure Boruto's escape, entrusting him with his loved possessions. Chapter 1 of Two Blue Vortex confirms that Code has been on the hunt for Boruto for the past two years, reinforcing the opportunity an come across with Sasuke.

However, it's important to observe that whilst the manga has subtly hinted at Sasuke's dying, there are inconsistencies inside this principle. One extraordinary discrepancy is that Boruto did not showcase any signs of anger or a preference for revenge whilst confronting Code. In truth, he proposed a truce in change for Code abandoning his plans. Boruto holds Sasuke in excessive regard, nearly revering him, so if Code had indeed harmed someone so dear to him, Boruto's response might have been more excessive. For now, Sasuke's destiny in Boruto remains speculative, and till the manga presents affirmation of whether he is alive or deceased, all discussions on this topic ought to be approached with warning.

