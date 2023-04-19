Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series to opt for a three-month break; Read details

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the famous anime manga series is now making headlines as its next chapter is gearing up for a release. However, the loyal fans of the much-loved series are now disappointed, owing to the rumours and leaked spoilers that are going viral on social media. As per the latest updates, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is reportedly gearing up for a three-month-long hiatus.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to take a three-month break

According to the grapevine, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series will soon be entering a new hiatus. The makers are reportedly planning to take a publication break for the next few months due to various reasons. The popular online leakers suggest that the series might get resumed by August 2023, but none of these reports are officially confirmed by the creator Masashi Kishimoto, publishers Shueisha, domestic distributors in V Jump, or the international distributors of the series, so far.

The Loyal fans of series about the hiatus

Many loyal fans of the anime series, who closely follows the updates are now confirming the reports regarding the hiatus on social media. "BREAKING: Boruto Manga will be going on a 3-month hiatus! The series is set to resume in August 2023 with the release of VJump’s October issue. Boruto Chapter 81 is therefore scheduled for release on August 20th 2023!" reads the Twitter post of a loyal anime fan. "I think Sarada Uchiha is on the cover. The bigger news is that Boruto manga is going on a hiatus until July, the next chapter releases in August," reads another post.

