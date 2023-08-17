Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Where to read Manga chapter 81? Release date, time, plot and more

Boruto, the famous manga series is much loved by anime lovers across the globe. The last chapter of the famous manga was released over four months back. The loyal fans of the anime series have been extremely disappointed with this delay, and have been eagerly waiting for the release of its next chapter. Now, the latest updates, suggest that the new chapter of the series, which has been titled Boruto Two: Blue Vortex Chapter 1, is finally gearing up for its release.

Boruto Two: Blue Vortex Chapter 1 release date and time

According to the latest reports, Boruto Two: Blue Vortex Chapter 1 will get published on August 20, 2023, Sunday. The new chapter of the much-loved manga series is expected to be out at sharp 12 AM JST on the coming Sunday. The new update has left the fans of the Boruto manga series, supremely excited. If the reports are to be believed, the viewers are set to get an official time skip with chapter 81 in the Boruto manga series. The fan favorites, including Boruto, Sarada, Kawaki, Himawari, and others are expected to get major upgrades in their character designs due to the same reason.

Boruto manga plot

For the unversed, the first half of the Buroto manga series was wrapped up after the completion of its first 80 chapters. The first half of the series revolved around Kawaki, who successfully rewrote the history of Konoha. Boruto, on the other hand, killed Naruto using the power of Eida, while Kawaki made everyone believe that he is the prodigal son of the king. Meanwhile, Sarada Uchiha sought the help of her father to save Boruto who was caught in a distrusting position, after unlocking her Mangekyo Sharingan. The upcoming installment of the manga series will reveal how the fates of Boruto and Naruto changed, after these incidents.

Where to read Boruto Two: Blue Vortex Chapter 1?

Just like its previous chapters, Boruto Two: Blue Vortex Chapter 1, aka the 81st installment of the manga series, will be available for readers in all the best manga reader apps. But, the first chapter of the series will be officially released on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump and Shueisha’s Manga Plus, the two most celebrated platforms first, on August 20th at 12 AM.

