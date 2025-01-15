Boy-Band O-Town's Member Claims They Have 'Nothing To Do With' Sean Diddy Combs’ Case
O-Town’s member Erik-Michael Estrada opened up about the impact Diddy’s September arrest had on their band’s reputation. Agent clarified that the band has no connection to the disgraced rapper!
Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault
Boy band O-Town concluded the third season of their music reality show Making the Band in 2002. Years later, a new iteration of the show was launched and helmed by the now-disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. Now, the band is struggling to manage the fallout from its former association with Diddy.
One of the band’s members, Erik-Michael Estrada, expressed his frustration over the impact of Diddy’s September 2024 arrest on charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.
“For our livelihood to be impacted this many years after the brand was moved to him is so unfortunate,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We have nothing to do with him,” he further clarified.
Estrada admitted that, in the aftermath of the disgraced rapper’s arrest, they have faced event cancellations and hesitation from show bookers. The band’s agent, Matt Rafal of Universal Attractions Agency, revealed that strong offers are being pulled due to assumptions about their association with Diddy.
“We made it clear that O-Town’s Making the Band had no association with Diddy, but the company worried guests might be confused,” he said. “Since the Diddy news, we’ve received questions and hesitancy from several talent buyers,” he added.