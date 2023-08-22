'Boy don't embarrass me': When Will Smith received a warning from wife Jada ahead of working with Margot Robbie for USD 158 million movie

Jada Pinkett Smith would not feel intimidated if her husband Will Smith had to be intimate on screen with a stunning lady. Will Smith and Margot Robbie had a strong chemistry. Just look at the 2015 movie they co-starred in, Focus. Viewers were left wondering if the two actors' bond was staged during their private scenes together in the movie. However many people believed Jada would have had a problem with the relationship Robbie and Will had when they co-starred in Focus and shared those passionate scenes. The truth is that Jada urged her husband to keep up with Robbie, as it turns out.

What advice did Jada Pinkett Smith give to Will Smith?

Jada Pinkett Smith had some advice for her husband when he was working with Margot Robbie in the 2015 film Focus. Will Smith stated what his wife replied when she found out that Margot Robbie was his co-star in the movie Focus.

In 2015, Will Smith told E! News, "When Margot was hired for the job, [Jada] observed that Margot was young, attractive, and in good physical form, and she exclaimed, 'Boy, don't humiliate me. ‘Get fit right away." The Matrix Revolutions actress wanted to make sure her husband was physically strong enough for the role, so Smith often went to the gym with his wife.

Will Smith also revealed, "[Jada] was like, 'Do not let that girl smash you onscreen.'" Clearly, the Hitch actor's planning paid off since Smith and Margot convinced viewers that there was more going on. Their on-screen connection even led to a dating rumor that caught on like wildfire between the two.

Will Smith discussed the key to his happy marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for over 25 years, yet their union hasn't always been smooth. Jada had even participated in an affair throughout the marriage, as reported by Us Weekly.

On a more serious note, Smith also shared the key to his happy marriage with Pinkett Smith. He told E! News, "We had to shift the paradigm of the relationship, and we did, with our children and with our family. Friendship is the only relationship you should have with other people. Therefore, in that kind of connection, you always want what's best for them and are prepared to suffer so they may have what's best for them."

Meanwhile, Will Smith was last seen in Disney’s 2019 hit Aladdin, and Jada Pinkett Smith was last seen in The Matrix Resurrection.

