Boy Kills World: Where To Stream Bill Skarsgård's Comedic Thriller Online? Everything You Need To Know

Lionsgate's new action-thriller comedy, Boy Kills World, will soon be available on digital and video-on-demand. This follows nearly a month after its theatrical release, which starred Bill Skarsgård.

The film first premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Despite its interesting plot, it received mixed reviews, holding a 59% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 148 critics.

Boy Kills World gets digital release just after one month

However, it has a higher Audience Score of 71%. To reach more viewers, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions are making the movie available to rent or buy on the digital platform Hulu starting Tuesday, May 28, for $24.99.

Boy Kills World tells the story of Boy, who seeks revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy, the leader of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty.

The official synopsis of the film read;

"The film follows Boy, who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy, the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf, and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister."

Directed by Moritz Mohr, the film stars Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley, Famke Janssen, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, and Yayan Ruhian. Sam Raimi, known for directing Spider-Man, produced the movie with Roy Lee. Raimi noted that finding a distributor and financier was challenging due to the film's unique and outrageous story, per Screen Rant

Bill Skarsgård set to star in The Crow reboot

After Boy Kills World, Bill Skarsgård is set to star in a reboot of the 1994 cult classic The Crow. Skarsgård will play Eric Draven, a role originally portrayed by the late Brandon Lee.

The remake's trailer faced backlash from fans and the original director, Alex Proyas. Proyas expressed in an interview with ScreenRant, "I really don't get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers' work. And I'm certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film,” Proyas added, “So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan's response speaks volumes. The Crow is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That's how it should remain."

The Crow reboot will premiere on August 23, 2025.

