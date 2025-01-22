Boy Meets World Star Danielle Fishel Praises Sabrina Carpenter, Saying THIS About Her Success: 'It’s Been A Dream...'

It appears that Danielle Fishel always knew the potential Sabrina Carpenter had when it came to making it big in the industry. The Boy Meets The World actress, who later starred with the songstress in Girl Meets World, shared words to praise the latter.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, Fishel discussed the evolution of her professional front, during which she also spoke about witnessing Carpenter turn into a popular pop singer. The actress expressed, “It’s been a dream come true.” Danielle admitted that it wasn't something that she had doubts about from the time she crossed paths with the vocalist.

Fishel stated, “Her work ethic, her drive, her personality, her comedic skills, her sensitivity, her ability to communicate,” were all of the things Carpenter possessed since her childhood, and everyone is getting to witness a bit of her that she has known for over a decade.

The performer further mentioned the outlet about the Espresso singer deserving each “good thing that comes to her,” adding that Carpenter is one of her “favorite people on the planet. She’s one of my best friends, and I’m just so thrilled for her.”

Fishel has never been shy while appreciating and cheering her former co-stars, as she has done that multiple times in the past. Back in May 2024, when Please Please Please appeared on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, the actress reportedly attended to support her.

Along with that, Fishel also shared an Instagram post about the same. In the post’s caption, she expressed having the time of her life witnessing Carpenter achieving this career milestone. She also mentioned meeting legendary people and crying tears of happiness.

Advertisement

She concluded the caption with, “NY, you are magical!” The singer took to the comments section and expressed that she loved Fishel.

ALSO READ: Abbott Elementary Gets Renewed For Season 5 On ABC Network; Details Inside