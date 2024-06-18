Boy Meets World Star Trina Mcgee Gears Up For Her 4th Pregnancy At 54; Calls It A Miracle

Hit ABC sitcom Boy Meets World Trina McGee has three adult children—Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25—with her first husband, Courtland Davis. At 54, she's expecting her first child with her current husband of 16 years, Marcello Thedford, who also has a son, Elijah, from a previous relationship. McGee says her fourth pregnancy was completely natural after a holistic approach, but it's still a shock to her.

"I kept asking myself, Is this really happening? and I still do," she tells PEOPLE magazine. "Then I get sick or experience something related to pregnancy, and I realize, This is really happening. It reminds me of when I was pregnant 25 years ago. It's wonderful. It's great.”

More intentional parenting: Focusing on quality time over work

Trina explains that parenting now is much more intentional. Unlike with her older children, when she was preoccupied with work and meetings, this time she could focus more on being present. All her children were born during her thriving acting career, with each pregnancy occurring while she was on TV shows. This time, however, she feels she can give more attention and presence to her child.

McGee, 12 weeks pregnant, doesn't know the baby's sex or name yet, but she's fine with that.

"We'll wait until the child is born to name it," she says. "In indigenous African tradition, you see who the child is first. Many of my African friends call me Kaway, meaning warrior, so I'll follow that tradition."

Expecting Sonny X: Embracing pregnancy with confidence

She says, "For now, the baby's name is Sonny X. We just stick to that. My husband prefers a boy, hence the name. It's a family joke."

McGee isn't worried about others' opinions on her pregnancy; she feels confident this time.

McGee mentions experiencing some discomforts like round ligament pain common in pregnant women, where muscles stretch as the belly grows. While initially worried, she's managing it well.

Unlike before, McGee is now focused on relaxation. She reflects on being less ambitious than in her twenties when she worked through pregnancies. Work opportunities are arising because of the baby, but she's not feeling pressured to do anything except prepare for the arrival of her child.

McGee also shares her enjoyment of quiet moments during pregnancy. Currently, in Belize, she's preparing to launch Quawe Farms and Retreat, a three-day wellness retreat with her husband. The retreat aims to provide a stress-free environment and teach attendees how to live stress-free lives. "I love the quiet and nature," says McGee, who plans to launch an official online shop after July 4.

