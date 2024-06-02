Boy Meets World Star William Daniels Reunites With His 'Favorite Students' Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong And More; See HERE

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to grooming.

A mini-reunion of the cast of Boy Meets World has brought together several stars from the iconic sitcom from the 90s. William Daniels, who famously played Mr. Feeny, shared a bunch of the reunion photos on social media taking fans through an emotional nostalgia-filled trip.

Boy Meets World cast meets each other again in 2024

On X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, William Daniels shared photos looking extremely excited and wrote, “just a little reunion with my favorite students!!”

In one photo, Fishel posed for a picture with Danielle Fishel who played Topanga Lawrence. Another picture showed Daniels with Bonnie Bartlett Daniels of Little House on the Prairie i.e. his wife, alongside Fishel and co-stars Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews).

Having read the post, Fishel stated her fondness for him by saying, “[We] love every opportunity to be around you and Bonnie!”

Pod Meets World host Fishel says Ben Savage was not in touch with his co-stars for years

Fishel, Strong, and Friedle are currently co-hosting a popular re-watch podcast called Pod Meets World where they look back on episodes of their beloved series. However, in 2023, the trio let it out that Ben Savage who portrayed Cory Matthews never kept in touch. Despite having been invited to join the podcast at its planning stages, Savage turned down that request and then lost contact with his former colleagues.

“He was very adamant that it was not for him,” Fishel told Variety, adding, “He was also very clear ‘I don’t want it to stop you guys. If you guys want to do it go ahead.’ The time between those conversations and when we actually started doing the podcast was significant.”

The joyful reunion photos come just after Rider Strong and Will Friedle made disturbing revelations about Brian Peck’s grooming allegations while guest-starring in this series. In an episode last year, they discussed Peck’s misbehavior which had included grooming allegations during his time on set. In 2001, he was arrested for grooming committed in the same year. Peck was convicted and served 16 months in prison.

Strong described a traumatic experience he had seven years ago at a party involving Peck as “one of the most intense experiences” in his life. It underscored how such experiences continue to have an impact and what it takes to address them.

