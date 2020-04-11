Boyfriend: Selena Gomez turns her boring, handsome dates into frogs in an unmissable music video

Selena Gomez released three new singles including Boyfriend as a part of the deluxe version of her latest album, Rare. The 27-year-old singer dropped the sexy music video for Boyfriend, in which she turns her handsome dates into frogs.

Selena Gomez is gifting Selenators with the music video of her brand new catchy single, Boyfriend. This week, Selena dropped the deluxe version of her latest album, Rare, which included three brand new tracks - Boyfriend, Souvenir and She. Rare, when dropped on January 10, was able to gain the #1 spot in the Billboard 200 while Lose You To Love Me earned Selena her first #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart. Boyfriend has definitely been stirring the right kind of noise and sees Gomez in her best version yet!

Speaking about the Boyfriend MV, Selena is back to her sexy persona, reminiscent of Same Old Love and Hands To Myself! In the music video, we see the 27-year-old going on several dates with good-looking men but being done with them almost immediately. She then uses a magical portion to turn her dates into frogs as she sings, "I want a boyfriend. Tell me, are there any good ones left? I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again."

Check out Selena Gomez's Boyfriend MV below:

Sexy would be an understatement!

What did you think of Selena Gomez's Boyfriend MV? Yay or Nay? Let us know your views on the song and the music video in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Changes: 7 lyrics from Justin Bieber's album that references his 'true love' Hailey Baldwin & ex Selena Gomez

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the lyrics of Boyfriend with the subtle connection to Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Gomez had taken to Instagram to explain the meaning behind the song Boyfriend as she shared, "Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend,' It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy."

"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic. Because of that, I'm personally donating to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now. Rare (Deluxe), featuring 'Boyfriend' is out April 9th," Selena concluded.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016

Read More