Boys from Brazil Netflix Adaptation Ropes in Succession Star Jeremy Strong with The Crown's Peter Morgan, Here's All We Know

Jeremy Strong has been reported to star in a series adaptation of The Boys From Brazil. The show in question here will be adapted by Netflix from the Ira Levin novel, as reported by Variety.

Interestingly, the project hails from Peter Morgan, who happens to be the creator of a highly acclaimed series by the same streamer, The Crown. As per the outlet, Morgan will be writing the adaptation and will also executive produce the series alongside Suzanne Mackie of Orchid Pictures.

While the representatives of Netflix have declined to comment, Morgan had previously spilled the beans. About his involvement. As per reports, Morgan in his 2024 interview with Variety mentioned that he was working on a series adaptation of The Boys From Brazil.

For those unversed, the book was first published in 1976 and was later turned into a movie back in 1978 that starred Gregory Peck and Laurence Olivier.

Talking about the role of Jeremy Strong, he will be leading the show, playing the character of a Nazi hunter, Yakov Liebermann. In the age-old movie, the same role was played by Laurence Olivier.

The intriguing story talks about Strong’s character of Yakov Liebermann, who receives a tip about a notorious Dr. Josef Mengele. As the tip suggests that the doctor is alive and has adapted to a new lifestyle in Brazil, also changing his identity, Liebermann travels to the South American country and tracks down the person who is also regarded as the “Angel of Death.”

He also soon discovers a sinister conspiracy that is at work.

Interestingly, this role would mark Jeremy Strong’s first series regular role since his time on HBO’s Succession. In the aforementioned series, Jeremy Strong was seen playing the character of Kendall Roy for four seasons.

He was recently seen playing the character of Roy Cohn in the Sebastian Stan-starring movie The Apprentice.