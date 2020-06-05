From Boys Over Flowers & Goblin to Descendants of the Sun & The Heirs: 10 K dramas to watch before you die

If you're just entering the K-drama universe, we have you covered! From Boys Over Flowers to Descendant of the Sun, check out 10 K-dramas you must watch before you die.

We're all living the same harsh reality, quite literally, as we're confined to our homes due to the coronavirus pandemic which has led to more than 300,00 deaths and counting, across the globe. For now, we're relying on movies and television shows to keep us company as well as provide us with a source of distraction to not think about what's happening IRL. One source of entertainment that has managed to sweep the world on an international level is K-dramas.

For the ones having the notion that K-dramas are just melodramatic cheese-fests, well you're terribly mistaken! Once you enter the world of K-dramas, other types of TV shows almost become redundant. The USP of these dramas is that it doesn't restrict itself to just one genre but has multiple genres interlaced so beautifully. Moreover, most of the series end with just one season and 16 episodes, to be exact. There are also the K-drama stars, who manage to tug at our heartstrings with every performance they give.

Here's 10 K-dramas you must watch before you die:

Boys Over Flowers

Starring Ku Hye-sun, Lee Min-ho, Kim Hyun-joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon and Kim So-eun, it was this series that was a 'first watch' for many international K-drama fans. The storyline sees Geum Jan-di, a commoner get involved in the lives of the wealthy bunch of kids who call themselves F4 - Gu Jun-pyo, Yoon Ji-hu, So Yi-jung and Song Woo-bin.

Descendants of the Sun

Just like Boys With Flowers, it was this series that got so many people hooked on to K-dramas. Specifically, it was the undeniable chemistry between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye Kyo as Captain Yoo Si-jin and Doctor Kang Mo-yeon as well as Jin Goo and Kim Ji-won as Master Sergeant Seo Dae-young and First Lieutenant Yoon Myung-ju that was the major highlight. The storyline sees Yoo Si-jin falling deeply in love with Kang Mo-yeon but their differing personalities make them clash.

My Love from the Star

This romantic fantasy series stars Jun Ji-hyun, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Hae-jin and Yoo In-na. The storyline centers on Do Min-joon, an alien, who landed on Earth, 400 years ago, and falls for a famous actress, Cheon Song-yi, who looks exactly like his past love.

Secret Garden

Before there was Crash Landing on You, it was this endearing series that made Hyun Bin are Man Crush Everyday! Also starring Ha Ji-won, Yoon Sang-hyun and Kim Sa-rang, the storyline is about Kim Joo-won, a wealthy CEO who falls in love with Gil Ra-im, a stunt woman. However, things take a turn when their souls get swapped.

The Heirs

In what is the Korean version of Gossip Girl but only so much better, The Heirs stars Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye and Kim Woo-bin. What fans loved about the K-drama was the unconventional love triangle between Kim Tan, Cha Eun-sang and Choi Young-do.

Goblin

Also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, this hugely popular series stars Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na and Yook Sung-jae. Gong Yoo plays Kim Shin, a 939-year-old Goblin who is in search for a bride who can break his immortal curse. In his quest, he entangles with Wang Yeo aka Grim Reaper and Ji Eun-tak, a free-spirited high school student.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

If you're a sucker for an over-the-top romantic comedy, then look no further than this Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young series. The K-drama revolves around the blossoming love story between Lee Young-joon, a wealthy businessman and Kim Mi-so, his secretary of nine years. Fans couldn't get over the sizzling chemistry between Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young.

Coffee Prince

Another beloved series from more than a decade ago is this popular K-drama starring Yoon Eun-hye, Gong Yoo, Lee Sun-kyun and Chae Jung-an. The storyline centers around Go Eun-chan, a tomboy girl, who disguises as a man to work with food empire mogul Choi Han-kyul, in his coffee business.

Healer

The K-drama which made Ji Chang-wook, a worldwide sensation. Also starring Park Min-young and Yoo Ji-tae, the storyline of this series centers on three characters - Seo Jung-hu, who goes by the codename, Healer, Chae Young-shin, an aspiring news reporter and Kim Mun-ho, a star reporter - whose lives get tangled while unraveling a dark truth.

Itaewon Class

This Park Seo-joon led K-drama is a more recent entry and deserves a watch at least once in your lifetime. Also starring Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-myung and Kwon Nara, the storyline centers on Park Sae-ro-yi and his ambitious thirst for vengeance from Jang Dae-hee, a food empire mogul, for his father's death.

ALSO READ: 56th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners List: Itaewon Class' Kim Da Mi and Crash Landing on You's Seo Ji Hye win big

Which is your favourite K-drama of all time? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×