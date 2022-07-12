The Boys will crossover with its spinoff The Boys Presents: Varsity confirms showrunner

The Boys has turned out to be one of the biggest shows for Amazon Prime Video and the fan base of the series is excited to watch The Boys' universe expand further with the upcoming spinoff, The Boys Presents: Varsity. According to Deadline, showrunner Eric Kripke has now confirmed that there will be a crossover happening between the original series and the spin-off show.

Speaking to Deadline, he revealed, "There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity." He also addressed how things will merge with The Boys' Season 4 as well and added, "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

The Boys recently premiered its Season 3 finale and the third season has received positive reviews from critics as well as fans. The finale saw Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) becoming more powerful than ever having set up her path to becoming the Vice President of the United States. It's also been interesting to watch Homelander's (Antony Starr) journey in the third season and his relationship with his son Ryan.

As for the spin-off show, The Boys Presents: Varsity is currently in production and does not yet have a release date.

