Brad Falchuk PRAISES wife Gwyneth Paltrow on her 49th birthday: If anyone deserves to be celebrated it’s you

Gwyneth Paltrow turned 49 on September 27 and while the actress received a lot of heartfelt wishes from her fans and friends, it was husband Brad Falchuk's love note that certainly melted our hearts. Falchuck shared a lengthy note where he praised his wife for the amazing person she is in a heartfelt birthday tribute along with a candid photo.

Falchuk in his note went on to laud many of Paltrow's traits that make her an amazing partner as well as a friend, parent and more. In his love note for his wife, Brad mentioned how Gwyneth has the ability to "notice and act" and how her observation serves others in the most helpful ways.

Brad in his note about Paltrow wrote, "When you live with this woman, a few things become clear. There are the obvious things - that she’s beautiful, that she’s funny, that she likes things the way she likes them, when she likes them. That she is always busy - but also always has time for you."

Check out Brad Falchuk's post here:

He further went on to laud her for going out of her way to do things for others and included how she uses her brand Goop to change things in society. Falchuck also mentioned how fiercely loyal Gwyneth can be as he pointed out how she supports the Red Sox because he loves them and even if she doesn't understand the game, she gladly pledges her allegiance to the team.

In the concluding lines, Brad mentioned how amazing she is and that's why she needs to be celebrated saying, "I could go on and on. Really. Today is Gwyneth’s birthday. So today we notice her like she notices us every day. And we celebrate her because if anyone deserves to be celebrated it’s you, Gwyneth. Happy birthday" along with a heart emoji.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Gwyneth Paltrow: 6 times the actress proved nobody rocks the red carpet better than her