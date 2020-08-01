  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Brad Garrett SLAMS Ellen DeGeneres for toxic work culture claims against her talk show: It comes from the top

Everybody Loves Raymond alum calls out Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter for toxic work culture claims against her talk show. Scroll down to see what the actor said.
15264 reads Mumbai
Brad Garrett SLAMS Ellen DeGeneres for toxic work culture claims against her talk show: It comes from the topBrad Garrett SLAMS Ellen DeGeneres for toxic work culture claims against her talk show: It comes from the top
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Brad Garrett who’s best known for his role in Everybody Loves Raymond is speaking out amid the allegations surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres show and the “toxic” work culture at her talk show. Earlier this month, a lengthy report was released that detailed the toxic workplace environment, which led to WarnerMedia launching an investigation into what was happening behind the scenes. Talk show host Ellen then wrote a letter to staff members to apologize and ensure change would come. Hours later, another report was released after dozens of former employees spoke out with allegations of sexual misconduct from the show’s top producers. 

 

Now, Brad is calling out Ellen and says he knows several people who were treated “horribly” by her. “Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge,” he tweeted.

In the midst of everything that’s going on with The Ellen DeGeneres show, Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun is defending the talk show host. “People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall."

 

"How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality…needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular, she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today,” he wrote via Twitter as he extended his support for the talk-show host.

 

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres breaks silence on toxic work culture allegations in letter to her staff: We have to be mindful

Credits :Twitter,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement