Brad Garrett SLAMS Ellen DeGeneres for toxic work culture claims against her talk show: It comes from the top

Brad Garrett who’s best known for his role in Everybody Loves Raymond is speaking out amid the allegations surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres show and the “toxic” work culture at her talk show. Earlier this month, a lengthy report was released that detailed the toxic workplace environment, which led to WarnerMedia launching an investigation into what was happening behind the scenes. Talk show host Ellen then wrote a letter to staff members to apologize and ensure change would come. Hours later, another report was released after dozens of former employees spoke out with allegations of sexual misconduct from the show’s top producers.

Now, Brad is calling out Ellen and says he knows several people who were treated “horribly” by her. “Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge,” he tweeted.

In the midst of everything that’s going on with The Ellen DeGeneres show, Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun is defending the talk show host. “People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall."

"How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality…needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular, she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today,” he wrote via Twitter as he extended his support for the talk-show host.

