Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of 'manipulating' the situation by appealing for Pique Law amid their child custody case

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's ongoing custody battle has taken a new turn, with both parties trading accusations. Brad Pitt has criticized his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for what he sees as “manipulating media and public” through what he calls her "usual tactics" per The Post.

Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of 'manipulating'

Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, believes that the judge who oversaw their child custody case, John Ouderkirk, showed bias in favor of Brad Pitt. She alleges that Ouderkirk did not allow her children the opportunity to testify, despite California law permitting children over the age of 14 to do so. As a result, she successfully petitioned for Judge Ouderkirk's removal from the case in July 2021. Now, Jolie is taking further action by advocating for Piqui's Law, a proposed legislation that aims to mandate domestic violence training for judges and court staff. She has requested the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, to support this law, which she believes will safeguard children from abusive situations and provide essential training to court professionals.

Brad Pitt's side, however, disputes Jolie's claims of bias and her efforts to link her custody case with the proposed law. They argue that the 2021 appellate court ruling was solely based on a technical procedure and had no bearing on the actual facts of the custody case. They also deny any wrongdoing by Judge Ouderkirk, asserting that he was not in cahoots with Brad Pitt or manipulated in any way.

Brad Pitt's legal team expressed disappointment in Jolie's actions, likening them to "Donald Trump-like distortions" and accusing her of making misrepresentations without regard for the harm they may cause to innocent third parties just trying to do their jobs. They emphasize that the legislation she is supporting has no direct connection to her custody case, and they find it perplexing that she would use her advocacy efforts in a way that seems defamatory and self-serving.

What led to Angelina and Brad's divorce?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a big fight in 2016 that led to their divorce after almost five years of arguing about who should take care of their kids. According to FBI reports obtained by Page SIx, back then, Brad Pitt got very angry on an airplane on September 14, 2016. Angelina said he had been drinking and then did some very bad things. She told the FBI that Brad took her to the restroom and “grabbed her by the head, shaking her.”They also fought about one of their kids, and she said Brad shook her by her shoulders. When the kids asked “Are you OK, Mommy?,” Brad said she was "crazy" and "ruining" their family.

One of their kids yelled at Brad saying, "It’s not her, it’s you, you p—k!" According to the report, Brad then ran toward that child, but Angelina stopped him. In the process, she got hurt in her back and elbow. Six days later, Angelina decided to get a divorce.

