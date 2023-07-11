Brad Pitt accused of 'looting' winery assets formerly co-owned with Angelina Jolie; New documents claim

A legal battle between Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie has sparked after a new document claimed that the World War Z actor has looted the winery assets which he formerly co-owned with the actress. Read below to know all the details.

Brad Pitt accused of looting winery assets co-owned with Angelina Jolie

According to filings obtained by CNN and the Financial Times, new documents filed in a California court on Monday accused Pitt of "looting" the Chateau Miraval's assets in an effort to maintain control of the property.

Financial Times claimed that the filing was made by Jolie's former investment firm Nouvelle, which once owned her stake in the winery. The group is seeking $350 million in damages. After the couple's divorce, Pitt "masterminded a so-far-successful plan to seize de facto control of Château Miraval."

The documents read, "Pitt wasted the company’s assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio.

USA Today reported that Nouvel's lawyers claimed Pitt's "misconduct" escalated after Jolie sold Nouvel in October 2021.

According to CNN, the new filings regarding the legal battle between the ex-couple over the assets read, "Incensed that Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli rather than him, Pitt has acted like a petulant child, refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business."

About the French winery

The ex-couple bought the winery in 2008 and has recently been embroiled in a legal dispute over the property. Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit in February 2022 claiming that Jolie's sale of the property was not legal. He also added that when they bought the Chateau together, they decided not to sell before agreeing together.

According to CNN, Jolie brushed off the claim by Pitt and said that they never agreed on that. The actress added that she sold her share of the winery to gain "financial independence" from the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor.

She further added that the move was to help her "have some form of peace and closure to this deeply painful and traumatic chapter of her and their children’s lives."

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt dated for over 12 years and got married in 2014. They divorced in 2019. They have six children together - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Maddox, Zahara, and Pax were adopted from orphanages in Cambodia, Ethiopia, and Vietnam respectively. The remaining three are the ex-couple's biological children.

