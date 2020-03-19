Brad Pitt & Alia Shawkat's friendship could turn romantic? Angelina Jolie's ex reportedly 'into' the actress

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat have been bonding lately. A source now claims that Brad is "into" the Arrested Development star.

While Coronavirus outbreak has our constant attention, we are keeping an eye out on the Hollywood gossip. And we've been coming across numerous reports about Brad Pitt's personal life lately. While we've been tracking rumours about Brad and Jennifer Aniston's supposed romantic reunion, we've also come across photos of the actor bonding with Alia Shawkat. Brad and Alia raised eyebrows when they visited a gallery and Kanye West's opera last year. Brad clarified he's not dating the Arrested Development star.

However, Brad and Alia reignited dating rumours when they were seen at the concert followed by grabbing a bite a few days ago. While a source close to Brad told TMZ that the duo isn't romantically involved, a new source claims otherwise. If a report by In Touch magazine is to be believed, Brad is "into" Alia but he's taking things slow. Brad is apparently telling his friends that Alia is the "most interesting women" he's met lately.

"Brad’s telling friends she’s one of the most interesting women he’s met in LA in a very long while. He’s really into Alia, but he’s taking things slowly," the source claims. Apparently, they are spending "more time together than anyone realises". The insider adds, "They’re so fond of each other and spend more time together than anyone realises."

While it is an interesting scoop, we'd suggest you take it with a pinch of salt for Brad and Alia haven't addressed the fresh rumours. Meanwhile, Brad was in the news for skipping the BAFTA to be by Angelina and their daughters' side as they underwent surgery. Read more here: Brad Pitt skipped BAFTAs 2020 to be by his & Angelina Jolie's kids Zahara & Shiloh's side during their surgery

