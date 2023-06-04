Brad Pitt allegedly tried to 'silence' Angelina Jolie about 'child abuse'; Details inside

Brad Pitt filed fresh court papers against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie yesterday. He claimed that Angelina refused to sell her half of their French vineyard, Chateau Miraval, to him because she was “vindictive” as the custody ruling did not go her way. She sold her portion to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler without consulting him. But a close source to the actress said that she called off the deal because Pitt tried to silence her about child abuse.

Brad Pitt allegedly tried to 'silence' Angelina Jolie about 'child abuse'

Brad Pitt allegedly tried to silence his ex-wife Angelina Jolie about child abuse. According to Page Six, the actress did not call off the deal because she was vindictive but because Pitt tried to stop her from talking about his abuse of their children. The source stated that Pitt was accused of choking as well as striking one of their kids during an infamous cross-country private flight in 2016. Not only this, but also he poured beer on Jolie.

One of Jolie’s friends said that Pitt refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to being silenced about the abuse. That friend added, “He demanded that $8.5 million dollars be held back [from his payment to her for the winery] to force her to keep quiet.”

However, an insider added that whatever legal actions he takes, Brad Pitt cannot escape from the fact that he verbally as well as physically assaulted Angelina Jolie and their children. According to the legal documents filed on Thursday the ex-couple agreed not to sell their shares in the $30 million winery in Provence which they bought in 2008 without the other’s approval. The new filings claimed that Jolie no longer wanted to sell to Pitt in the midst of the adverse custody ruling in which he was granted joint custody of their six children. But the decision was later overturned.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The pair got married in 2014. After that, the actress filed for divorce in 2016. Thus, they ended their 12-year relationship. In 2006, they welcomed their daughter Shiloh Nouvel, 17. Angelina and Brad adopted their son Pax Thien, 19, from Vietnam. After that, in 2008, they welcomed their twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 14. However, Jolie became a mother for the first time when she adopted Maddox Chivan, 21, from Cambodia in 2002. Three years later, the family grew with the addition of Zahara Marley, 18, who was born in Ethiopia.

