Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat raise eyebrows as they indulge in frequent hangouts despite being in quarantine

Rumoured couple Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat have been hanging out with each other frequently of late despite being under quarantine. Read on for further details.

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat have been grabbing headlines off late for all the obvious reasons. And now the latest buzz regarding the rumoured couple has added more fuel to the fire. As per a report by US Weekly, the two Hollywood stars have been frequently hanging out with each other despite being under quarantine because of the implementation of the lockdown rules. The reports also suggest that Pitt and Shawkat live just 10 minutes apart from each other.

This is the reason why Alia often visits Brad’s place where they chill together which has been termed as easy and organic. If sources are to be believed, the Blaze actress has also been helping Brad Pitt in brainstorming certain projects. As revealed by yet another source, the two of them are just friends even though they are chilling out together in plenty. However, needless to say, both the stars have been grabbing a lot of media attention because of being spotted together at various events and occasions since last year.

(ALSO READ: Amid Jennifer Aniston's jealousy rumours, Brad Pitt wins Alia Shawkat's heart with his cooking skills?)

Right now the entire matter has been escalated owing to Brad’s ongoing divorce battle with ex-wife Angeline Jolie. Now, a few other news stories also suggest that Friends star Jennifer Aniston who was earlier married to Brad Pitt in 2000 is devastated after getting to know about the latter’s closeness with Alia Shawkat. Brad and Jennifer came face-to-face with each other at a recent award event where she also congratulated him for winning it big there.

(ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston devastated over Brad Pitt's growing closeness with Alia Shawkat?)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :US Weekly

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×