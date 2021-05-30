Brad Pitt and Andra Day spark romance rumours after reportedly 'swapping numbers' during Oscars 2021

Brad Pitt was reportedly flirting backstage with actress Andra Day during the 93rd Academy Awards and the duo are now fuelling romance rumours.

Amid custody battle and divorce drama with Angelina Jolie, actor Brad Pitt reportedly seems to have taken an interest in Academy Award-nominated actress Andra Day and as per reports, also "flirted" with her backstage during the 93rd Academy Awards. According to The Mirror, an insider has informed that Pitt and Andra Day have been sparking romance rumours since their recent Oscars 2021 interaction.

As per The Mirror, Brad and Andra indulged in a conversation backstage at the ceremony and also "swapped numbers". The insider informs that the actress who rose to fame thanks to her performance in the biopic, The United States vs. Billie Holiday has been on Pitt's "radar" for a while. Andra recently grabbed attention as she bagged her first-ever Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

While the duo may have exchanged numbers to merely get acquainted, it has been reported that Brad's friends have discussed how the duo could make a great couple as per The Mirror.

As for Brad Pitt, the actor was recently awarded joint custody of his children following a difficult divorce battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The former couple has been going through a bitter divorce trial since filing for separation in 2016.

Previously, the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor was also reported to have been in a relationship with model Nicole Poturalski although their alleged romance fizzled out in a few months itself. The actor was reportedly focussing on his custody battle post-breakup and seems to be in a better state of mind after his recent win.

