Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Winery Lawsuit: Abuse allegations, business deals and other details

The Chateau Miraval estate in the South of France that Brangelina bought in 2008 has been the centre of the former couple's ongoing legal battle. After buying the estate, Pitt and Jolie also began selling their own rosé in 2013 under the guidance of the Perrin winemaking family and recently after Jolie sold her stake in the winery, Brad's company has sued the star. The complicated history of Pitt and Jolie's divorce has been closely connected to the winery lawsuit.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been involved in messy legal battles ever since the former couple separated in 2016. While Angelina filed for filed for divorce from Brad in 2016, the couple have been involved in a custody battle over their six children as well as over the French winery they bought together as a couple which was also the venue for their wedding.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, it has been claimed by the latter's team that the former couple had agreed not to sell their Miraval shares without each other’s consent. The actress at the time of her separation from Pitt maintained that it was a decision she took for the well-being of her family and also requested for the physical custody of all six of their children. TMZ had reported at the time that Jolie's decision to split from Pitt was allegedly because of his anger issues and alcoholism.

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie over winery shares

Angelina Jolie who had a 50% stake in Miraval reportedly sold her shares last year. The shares sold by the actress were bought by Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group. It was claimed by Pitt that the sale of her shares took place without his approval as previously agreed upon during their divorce. Earlier this year, Brad filed a lawsuit against Jolie, claiming that she sold her Miraval shares and "sought to inflict harm on" him by trading with a stranger. The Bullet Train star is seeking for Jolie's sale to be declared illegal and is seeking damages.

Angelina's company sues Pitt for USD 250 million

In September 2022, Jolie's former company filed a USD 250 million lawsuit against Pitt claiming that the actor attempted to "seize control" of the French winery as a means of "retaliation" for his "divorce and custody proceedings" with Jolie as reported by Page Six. Although the claims of Brad trying to take control of the winery were dismissed by sources close to him.

What happened on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's private plane in 2016?

In August 2022, an FBI report revealed bombshells about what actually happened on the private plane ride in 2016 following which Angelina filed for divorce from the actor within three days. The FBI report as per Entertainment Weekly had Jolie, identifying by herself a full name and also as "AJ," accusing then-husband Pitt (whose name is redacted) of physical assault aboard a plane as the family returned to California. The actor allegedly led Jolie to the back of the plane, where he grabbed her by the head and shoulders and shook her while yelling, "You're f*****g up this family." The report also claimed that Jolie accused Brad of pouring beer on her.

Angelina's claims about Brad 'choking' one of their kids

In a fresh case filing, Angelina has detailed the physical abuse allegations she had previously made against Pitt. As reported by CNN, the violent incident took place on September 14, 2016. The document claims Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face during the tense hours they spent on the flight. It also claims that some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop were all frightened and many were also reportedly crying. As for the sale of her Miraval estate shares, Angelina claims she sold her portion of the winery in an effort to gain "financial independence" from Pitt following the traumatic plane incident. Brad's team has denied the claims and called the accusations untrue.

Jolie and Pitt who had been Hollywood's most prominent couples for 12 years, and were in a relationship for a decade before they tied the knot in 2014. While the duo were declared legally single in 2019, their divorce case has not been finalised and custody and financial issues also remain unresolved along with the ongoing battle over the French winery and estate.

