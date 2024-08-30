Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie 'Can't Find A Resolution' To Finalize Their Divorce? Source Reveals

Once Hollywood’s IT couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie find themselves amid a lengthy struggle to finalize their divorce. An exclusive source close to the Fight Club star broke to PEOPLE magazine that the stars "can't find a resolution and finalize the divorce," nearly 8 years after Jolie filed it back in 2016. In addition to this laborious divorce battle, the two are also involved in a lawsuit regarding their French Vinyard Château Miraval.

Upon further reflection on their relationship, the source affirms that a lot of discontentment sparked from their starkly different approaches to parenting. The duo shares six kids together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. "A major reason for their unhappiness before Angelina filed for divorce was their frequent clashes over parenting their kids,” the insider spilled to the outlet.

Pitt and Jolie were one of the industry’s most coveted couple, collectively called Brangelina. They famously got together in 2004 and subsequently tied the knot a decade later, in a quiet and intimate ceremony in the French village of Correns. The tragic fallout came to light as Jolie filed for a divorce on Sept. 20, 2016.

Per the source, the two have an extremely different outlook on life in general. Jolie was born into a Hollywood family, to big screen stars Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, while Pitt was born in Missouri to parents outside the industry, which shaped the differences between the two stars on how they raise their children. "Brad wanted a structured life for them with a set education curriculum. Angie wanted them all to find themselves and to figure out what excited them and sparked passion,” tells the source to People.

Jolie had a fruitful time at the 81st Venice Film Festival, where she attended the premiere of her upcoming film Maria, a biographical telling of the life of Opera singer Maria Callas, which received a standing ovation for a total of 8 minutes. After this long applause, the star broke down in tears, and the reaction was captured on camera, which has been going viral since. Pitt is also set to attend the festival, albeit on September 1 alongside co-star George Clooney for the premiere of their film Wolfs.

