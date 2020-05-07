  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on good terms despite the bitter divorce battle, reveal sources

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently maintaining a cordial relationship with each other as revealed by multiple sources. The couple's ongoing divorce battle has been grabbing a lot of headlines.
2679 reads Mumbai Updated: May 7, 2020 10:47 pm
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on good terms despite the bitter divorce battle, reveal sources Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on good terms despite the bitter divorce battle, reveal sources
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since their separation for all the obvious reasons. However, the latest piece of news concerning the former couple is sure to bring some relief to their ardent fans. As revealed by some sources, Brad and Angelina are currently on good terms despite the bitter divorce battle that is already going on for some time. This has been exclusively revealed by a leading magazine.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :US Weekly Getty Images

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement