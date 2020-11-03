Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle takes a new turn owing to their love for guns, sniper rifles?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been long embroiled in a custody battle. The legal battle has now reportedly taken a huge turn. Read all about it below.

The last we heard about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle, Jolie had parted ways from her expensive divorce lawyer. Now, word around the street is that the former love birds' legal battle has taken a new turn. Before we proceed, a fair warning that you take this update with a pinch of salt. According to New Idea publication, a source claimed that being "forced" to submit details of all weapons the duo possess currently and in the past.

The alleged insider said it is a "real nightmare". "California is a very anti-gun state and highly regulated,” the grapevine added. The ex-couple is apparently has been asked to furnish details about the weapons they own, where and how they acquired and which of their children are aware of the weaponry. They have also been allegedly asked to present the "kind of precautions " to keep the children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - safe.

"They’ve both been very responsible gun owners as far as the kids are concerned – they’ve even sent them on gun safety courses and taken them to the shooting range," the dubious insider has claimed. However, Angelina and Brad or their representatives haven't addressed the report yet. Brad and Angelina parted ways in 2016 and filed for custody after Angelina refused to share 50-50 custody with the actor. Meanwhile, Brad was also in the news for his break up with German model Nicole Poturalski.

