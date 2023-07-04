Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids put united front in L.A amid bitter court battle between exes

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce has certainly been one of the messiest and nastiest. Though the actor themselves has not talked much about their separation, they have been embroiled in a bitter court battle since the last few years. Brad and Angelina separated in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2019. The duo had been fighting over their children’s custody and property battles till now.

Amid all these, their four children have put together a united front in a coffee outing in L.A. Here is everything to know about the same.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s four children grab coffee

On Saturday, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s four children were spotted grabbing coffee in Los Angeles. The divorced couple’s kids Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Knox, 14, were photographed spending quality time with each other. They grabbed cold beverages from Maru Coffee in Los Feliz.

The siblings soaked up the Californian sun as they laughed and chatted away with each other. The group opted for casual clothes in their rare outing.

Shiloh grabbed an iced match and iced coffee in her hands as she walked the streets in a red Stüssy hoodie sweatshirt along with the black cut-off jean shorts and black Converse sneakers. Pax and Knox opted for casual t-shirts and dark-colored pants. Pax also accessorized his outfit with an alien-shaped pendant and black sunglasses. Zahara opted for a black sweatshirt along with blue jeans and covered her face with a mask.

Between six siblings, two were missing from this coffee outing. This included Maddox, 21, Vivienne, 14 (who is Knox’s twin sister).

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie raised their six children together before they ended their twelve years long marriage in 2016.

It was reported that Angelina Jolie sought a divorce just a few days after Brad Pitt got into a fight with her and her kids on the private jet. Pitt allegedly tried ‘choking and striking’ their oldest son Maddox. The actor has denied any such claims.

