Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are not officially dating; Source cryptically adds 'stay tuned'
An insider opens up about Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski's rumoured relationship.
They are a work in progress. In a recent chat with Page Six, a source opened up about Brad Pitt and his rumoured romance with Emily Ratajkowski. The two have been seen together several times since Emily filed for divorce earlier this month from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Although, the source did not have a straightforward answer for the outlet when asked about details of the rumoured romance.
During the interview, the insider revealed, "People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together." The source argued that Pitt has been seen with multiple people over the month and is not dating anyone in particular. However, not letting the rumours die the source cryptically added, "Stay tuned."
Previously, a source told OK Magazine, per Page Six, "He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?" While Pitt is still in the middle of a messy divorce from Angelina Jolie, Emily has filed for divorce from her husband after he allegedly cheated on her.
As for Pitt's last relationship, the actor has been rumoured to be dating numerous actresses and models in the past year and has sparked rumours by meeting up with different people over the year but the last confirmed relationship Pitt was in was his romance with model Nicole Poturalski as pet the outlet.
ALSO READ Brad Pitt is dating but not in a 'serious relationship' years after split from Angelina Jolie; Reports