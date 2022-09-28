Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are not officially dating; Source cryptically adds 'stay tuned'

They are a work in progress. In a recent chat with Page Six, a source opened up about Brad Pitt and his rumoured romance with Emily Ratajkowski. The two have been seen together several times since Emily filed for divorce earlier this month from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Although, the source did not have a straightforward answer for the outlet when asked about details of the rumoured romance.

During the interview, the insider revealed, "People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together." The source argued that Pitt has been seen with multiple people over the month and is not dating anyone in particular. However, not letting the rumours die the source cryptically added, "Stay tuned."