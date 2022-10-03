Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski 'enjoying each other's company' but not committed: Report
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly hanging out but not in a committed relationship as per reports.
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski continue to spark romance rumours as reports suggest that the duo have been spending time together. According to a recent report in Entertainment Tonight, a source informed that the duo are "are hanging out and enjoy each other's company." However, the source also added that Pitt is still single and not committed.
Speaking about how Brad and Emily have apparently been spending time, the source revealed, "Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time", via Entertainment Tonight. Ratajkowski and Pitt sparked romance rumours last month after the model recently filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard."
In the meantime, Emily recently posted a TikTok video where she addressed the criticism surrounding Ana de Armas' film Blonde which has been co-produced by Brad Pitt. The model called out the film for "fetishing female pain." Ratajkowski has been known to have been vocal about women's issues and recently also reacted to the Adam Levine cheating drama as she spoke about women being blamed for after being exploited by men in positions of power.
As for Pitt, the actor has been linked to several actresses and models though following his separation from Angelina Jolie, the actor hasn't entered a serious relationship and hasn't made anything official as of yet. Brad has been in an on-going divorce from his ex, Angelina Jolie and with Emily in a similar situation, the duo reportedly don't want to rush into things.
