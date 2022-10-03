Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski 'enjoying each other's company' but not committed: Report

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski continue to spark romance rumours as reports suggest that the duo have been spending time together. According to a recent report in Entertainment Tonight, a source informed that the duo are "are hanging out and enjoy each other's company." However, the source also added that Pitt is still single and not committed.

Speaking about how Brad and Emily have apparently been spending time, the source revealed, "Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time", via Entertainment Tonight. Ratajkowski and Pitt sparked romance rumours last month after the model recently filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard."