Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski 'not looking for anything serious' amid dating rumours: Report
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly friends and not looking for anything serious revealed source to Entertainment Tonight.
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly spending time together and have sparked romance rumours as per multiple reports. While People reported that as per a source, the duo is not "formally dating" they have been hanging out. While Pitt has been separated from Angelina Jolie since years, the model recently filed for divorce from her husband.
Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are divorcing after four years of marriage amid his cheating allegations. The former couple also shares a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear whom they welcomed last year. According to Entertainment Tonight, Emily and Brad are friends and a source speaking about the romance rumours added, "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it’s very casual. They’re friends. Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."
Pitt who recently unveiled a new art exhibit with Australian musician Nick Cave and artist Thomas Houseago in Finland spoke about his past relationships inspiring his art and recently said, "It’s about, you know, where have I gotten it wrong in my relationships? Where have I misstepped? Where I am complicit? It was born out of ownership of really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really, brutally honest with me and … taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong", as per YLE.
In the meantime recently Ratajkowski hit the headlines after she released a TikTok video amid the ongoing Adam Levine cheating scandal and spoke about men in positions of power exploiting young women. She also spoke about women being blamed for men's mistakes.
ALSO READ: Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are not officially dating; Source cryptically adds 'stay tuned'