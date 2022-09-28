Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski 'not looking for anything serious' amid dating rumours: Report

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly spending time together and have sparked romance rumours as per multiple reports. While People reported that as per a source, the duo is not "formally dating" they have been hanging out. While Pitt has been separated from Angelina Jolie since years, the model recently filed for divorce from her husband.

Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are divorcing after four years of marriage amid his cheating allegations. The former couple also shares a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear whom they welcomed last year. According to Entertainment Tonight, Emily and Brad are friends and a source speaking about the romance rumours added, "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it’s very casual. They’re friends. Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."