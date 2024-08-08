Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s Wolfs Gets A Sequel Even Before The Film’s Release; Makers Confirm

Some superstars are evergreen in Hollywood, and even after dozens of films are made, they remain irreplaceable. Two such stars are Brad Pitt and George Clooney, whose fan following is so massive that fans want more of them even before their films are officially released.

In recent news, makers of the Brad Pitt and George Clooney's team-up comedy titled Wolfs are working on a sequel even before the first installment has come out. Apple TV+ announced on June 7 that they have discussed with Wolfs writer-director Jon Watts to already brainstorm and pen a follow-up.

It's been more than 15 years since Clooney and Pitt last starred on the big screen together in 2008's Burn After Reading. Fans are super excited to witness the two heartthrobs of Hollywood reunited after years for this upcoming comedy flick.

Wolfs hits theaters in limited release on September 20, then debuts on Apple TV+ on Sept. 27. Recently, speaking to ET, Clooney made a playful jab towards his co-star Pitt when the topic of the dynamic duo came up, and who had the idea to bring them together. "Pretty boy, Pitt," quipped Clooney. "Yeah, he needed work. He's an up and comer."

In Wolfs, Clooney stars as Jack, a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime in a hotel. Another fixer, Nick (Pitt), arrives claiming to have been hired for the job. The two fixers who each prefer to work alone are forced to team up to figure out what's going on, and quickly get out of control they try to find out the reason behind at the bottom.

Speaking in an interview with Deadline in January 2022, Clooney and Pitt showed their commitment by taking a significant pay cut for a theatrical release in addition to streaming. Furthermore, considering the mega-star status of the two actors Apple TV offered a really big paycheck to the two lead stars but they were the ones who said that they would like to pay a lower fee, as long as they can guarantee that the film can have a theatrical release.

"With George and Brad's remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts' extraordinary direction, Wolfs blends all the great elements of comedy, action, and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what's next," Matt Dentler, head of features for Apple Original Films, said in a press release on August 7.

