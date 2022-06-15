Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow recall their broken engagement; Pair say they still 'love' each other

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow reminisce their past in a recent interview for a Goop conversation. The exes reunited and reflected on their time together when they almost got married after getting engaged in 1996. Currently, Paltrow is married to husband Brad Falchuk while Pitt has maintained his single status official since split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

During their chat, the actress talked about her father Bruce Paltrow who had a special place for Pitt in his heart. Paltrow asked Pitt as she recalled, via ET, "I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son. What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately." While Pitt joked about "everything working out," Paltrow quipped, "Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years."

Pitt went on and clarified that he has no hard feelings as he added, "And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now." Pitt continued, "And I do love you," to which Paltrow replied, "I love you so much." For those unversed, Paltrow and Pitt began their relationship in 1994 after they crossed paths on the set of Seven. The pair then got engaged in 1996 but never made it to the top of the aisle as the two called it quits a year later in 1997.

