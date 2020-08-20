Brad Pitt and Harry Styles set to star in a movie together? Here's what is going on

Rumour has it that Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt and Dunkirk actor Harry Styles have roped in for a movie together? Here's what is happening.

Our hearts skipped a beat when reports floated that Brad Pitt and Harry Styles could star in a movie together. Brad ruled the awards season with his performance in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. The actor, who was also seen in Ad Astra last year, won all the awards this year which included the Oscars. On the other hand, the former One Direction member bowled everyone over with his act in Dunkirk. He was nominated for a few awards, including National Film Awards UK.

Given the two stars set the screen on fire with their powerhouses performances, it was obviously exciting to hear that the two stars are featuring in a movie together. Sadly, it ended up being just another rumour. It was speculated that the two stars are set to appear in the movie titled Faster, Cheaper, Better.

Vértice Cine, a Latin American and European movie distributor, claimed that the duo was set to tell the tale of the "great and inevitable changes that are coming in the trucking industry." The synopsis, via Captial FM, reads, "The film spans 20 years in multiple locations with intertwined stories of countless characters including a union boss, a young businessman, an inland farm manager, and a tech millionaire. [Their] lives are cut short when the automation and artificial intelligence transform the world as we know it. In the end, everyone must face the meaning of being human."

Unfortunately, the claims were false. Brad's rep debunked the report. The rep told ET Canada that these rumours are "false." Heartbreaking! But now that the idea of both the stars sharing the screen has been discussed, can someone in Hollywood just make this dream come true?

