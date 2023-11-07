Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend LACMA’s 12th annual Art+Film Gala; ‘They were super loving’: Report

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon recently graced the LACMA Art+Film Gala. Despite not posing for photographs together, their presence was marked by laughter and affection, as reported by sources. The couple was first spotted together in November last year.

A night of love and laughter for Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

The couple, Brad Pitt, 59, and Ines de Ramon, 33, attended the 12th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. An insider noted, "They were super loving, laughing, and joking with everyone around them." The insider continues, “They seemed to be having a good time.”

Honoring David Fincher

The gala, co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Pitt's frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio, paid tribute to filmmaker David Fincher. Pitt introduced a heartfelt tribute to Fincher, highlighting their successful cinematic partnership, which includes films like Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

A romantic summer for Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's evening at the LACMA Gala comes after a romantic summer they spent together. Sources close to de Ramon confirmed that their relationship remains "going very strong" as they continue to cherish each other's company. Their bond is evidently a source of happiness and admiration to those who see their affection.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's relationship has steadily grown stronger since they were first spotted together in November last year at a Los Angeles concert.

Brad Pitt's romantic life post-divorce from Angelina Jolie has garnered significant attention. While he has dated several women over the years, none of them have met his children so far. Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon, which began in late 2022, appears to be going well. However, the actor remains cautious, prioritizing the well-being of his children and the stability of his new relationship before taking the step of introducing his girlfriend to his family.

