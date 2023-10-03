Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's relationship is getting stronger after almost 1 year of dating

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's courting is prospering as they close to their one-12 months anniversary, in keeping with a one-of-a-kind supply from Us Weekly. Pitt and de Ramon are almost inseparable, spending a maximum of their free time together. The insider notes that the jewelry fashion designer has grown near Pitt's inner circle of friends.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing custody battle after messy divorce, here's everything we know

Brad is about to introduce Ines to his family

Though the entirety is going easily between them, Pitt is cautious about introducing de Ramon to his family. Brad hasn't introduced Ines to his children yet. It's not because he doesn't care about Ines; he simply wants to make their relationship stronger earlier than taking that vast step.

Pitt shares six kids—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, along with his ex-spouse Angelina Jolie. The former couple separated in 2016 and were legally declared single 3 years later. Over the years, he has dated some women but hasn't brought any of them to his youngsters, the source continues. They upload that the Fight Club actor is content material with the modern-day state of his dating with de Ramon and doesn't want to hurry things; he prefers to let their connection broaden obviously.

Pitt and de Ramon's romance first became public in November 2022 when they were spotted attending a Bono live performance together. The pair became officially shown to be dating by using Us the following month and was said to be playing the early tiers in their courting.

ALSO READ: ‘I would've gone under in a much darker...’: Angelina Jolie on life with kids and how it changed her amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is helping Ines with her divorce from Paul Wesley

As their relationship deepened, the Oscar winner and de Ramon found common ground in their respective public divorces. De Ramon had broken up with Paul Wesley in September 2022 after 3 years of marriage, with both events filing for divorce 5 months later.

Brad has been notably supportive of Ines at some stage in her divorce because he knows how challenging it could be, an insider exclusively informed Us in February. While he acknowledges Ines's independence and capacity to deal with matters on her own, he has made it clear that she can constantly open up to him.

De Ramon reciprocated the support by way of status by way of Pitt as he confronted prison disputes with Jolie over their French winery, Château Miraval, starting in February 2022 when Pitt accused Jolie of unlawfully promoting her stocks within the vineyard. The felony war is ongoing. It's well known that Brad is dealing with a variety of prison troubles, but Ines's feelings for him have remained unwavering, a separate insider completely disclosed in July. If something, their bond has grown stronger due to the fact they communicate overtly and really about their lives, whether it is the good or the horrific times.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt lawsuit: UNEXPECTED piece of evidence being used in the USD 250 million lawsuit; Details inside