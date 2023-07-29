Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s romance still thriving, source reveals ‘she makes him happy’

An insider close to the actor confirms the two are 'still dating' and enjoying a romantic summer together in Europe.

Brad Pitt (imdb)
  • Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's love story continues to blossom as they cherish their time together
  • The couple were first spotted together eight months ago

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's love story continues to blossom. They have been cherishing their time together this summer. The couple was first spotted together eight months ago. They seem to be going strong. This has been confirmed by an exclusive source. The source shared insights into their deep affection for each other with PEOPLE. Let's explore the details of their enduring romance along with the beautiful moments they have shared.

Love in full bloom for Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

The insider close to Ines de Ramon, 32, reveals that their relationship remains solid and passionate. The couple has spent quality time together in Europe. Safe to say, they were seen enjoying each other's company. It's evident to anyone who has seen them together that their love seems genuine and profound. The insider said "The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other. It's apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

Ines de Ramon and Paul Wesley (instagram)

A summer of romance for Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

On the other hand, Brad Pitt, 59, has been stationed in Europe. This is due to his involvement in a Formula One racing movie. The movie was temporarily halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. He continues to maintain his residence at Chateau Miraval and has been frequently visited by Ines, who flies in to be with him.

Other relationships of Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Before finding love with each other, both Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon had their share of notable relationships. Following his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt was linked to several women, including Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski. Meanwhile, Ines de Ramon was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The couple quietly parted ways in May 2022 after three years of marriage. 

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's relationship has been a delightful journey since they were first seen publicly together at a Los Angeles concert in November. Their bond has grown stronger over time. They have attended various events as a couple. Which has left observers charmed by their affectionate and flirtatious interactions. They even welcomed 2023 with a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas. They also shared sweet moments like Valentine's Day, it's evident that their love continues to flourish. The couple's journey together promises to be a tale of love and happiness for years to come.

FAQs

Is Brad Pitt still with Ines de Ramon?
After first being spotted together eight months ago, it looks as though Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are still dating. The pair recently spent time together in Europe, with a source telling People the relationship is still going very strong.
Who is Brad Pitt's current partner?
Ines de Ramon
How many times has Brad Pitt been engaged?
Brad Pitt has reportedly been engaged four times—that we know of! Pitt was first engaged to his Cutting Class costar Jill Schoelen for three months in 1989 before she broke it off to date the director of a movie she was working on.
