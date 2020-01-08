Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston did not even chat at Golden Globes 2020? Deets Inside

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were under one roof at the Golden Globes Awards 2020. While fans were hoping they would run into each other and it would be captured, a source has revealed the ex-couple did not get a chance to even have a chat.

The decade has just begun and we were hoping that we would get an internet-breaking photo courtesy Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The ex-couple made their way to the Golden Globes 2020 over the weekend. Jennifer and Brad were nominated at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Fans were hoping the duo would run into each other on the red carpet, they were disappointed to see Jen make her way first and Brad followed much later. All eyes were set on the screens hoping that the two actors would at least exchange pleasantries inside the venue but that too didn't happen.

Later, photos from a Golden Globes after-party made its way to social media showcasing the two stars attending the same party. Fans hoped that photos of the ex-lovers in one frame would be shared however, a source has now revealed that the actors did not get a chance to even have a chat. An insider told TMZ that the Friends alum and the Golden Globes 2020 winner just exchanged pleasantries and greetings on Sunday night at the show and that's it.

While the source does not reveal the reason behind it all, the insider clarified that the two actors are not romantically involved. Videos of Brad's acceptance speech featuring Jen's locked gaze on her ex-husband have gone viral, leaving fans speculating that there is some unresolved love between the two. However, the grapevine assures there is nothing romantic between the two.

If that isn't enough assurance, in a candid discussion with Entertainment Tonight, Brad assured that Jen is a friend. "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," he said when he was asked if he was open to crossing paths with Jen.

