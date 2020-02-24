Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston FREAKING OUT over an alleged tell it all book by Justin Theroux?

A new report claims that Justin Theroux is penning a tell-it-all book. The alleged book would reveal some meaty details about Jennifer Aniston's relationship with Brad Pitt.

It has been almost two years since Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston parted ways. While the two have been on good terms, a new report claims that all is not hunky-dory between the two. Weeks after Brad and Jen had an extremely public reunion and sparked rumours of getting back together, a new report claims that Justin is penning a new book to reveal some juicy and controversial details about the Friends alum. The book will not only shed light on the two former lovers' relationship but also talk about Jen's relationship with Brad.

If a report by New Idea is to be believed, Justin is keen on spilling the beans on his ex-wife and her relationship with the Oscar award winner. An alleged source informs the international outlet that the actor's decision to write the book is the result of Jen's reunion with Brad. Apparently, the reunion "cut him pretty deep and really bruised his ego."

The dubious insider further claimed that Justin began writing the book soon after his split with Jen as "a way to heal and rebuild his life." However, now the motive seemed to have altered. "All bets are off and there’s a sense from Justin that he has nothing to lose. Besides the fact she’s ignoring him, there’s also a business side to it all and he realises there won’t be many takers if he doesn’t include plenty of juice about his relationship with Jen," the source claimed.

The grapevine added that the book will feature details about conversations Justin and Jen had about The Morning Show star's past relationship with Brad. This insight has left Brad and Jen in worry. "They’re both freaking out and trying to stop Justin in his tracks,” the source shared. “They don’t want to resort to an ugly battle if they can help it, which is why Brad has taken this head on and he’s pleading with Justin to see sense and hold off on including passages about Jen or himself."

Apparently, Brad and Justin have spoken and the Oscar-winning actor has pointed out that Justin's book "was hurtful and wholly unnecessary." However, this did not impact Justin, who allegedly informed Brad that he is going ahead with his book anyway. "He didn’t sign any form of non-disclosure agreement with Jen and their marriage was more of an informal, spiritual ceremony than anything legal. So Brad and Jen are really at Justin’s mercy," the source added.

While it is as juicy as it could get, we'd suggest you take this rumour with a pinch of salt for lately, we've noticed that Jen has been in a good place with her exes. Not only did her reunion with Brad caught everyone's attention, Justin too made the headlines for his birthday wish for Jen recently. Hence hinting that nothing might be wrong between the trio.

What are your thoughts on this rumour? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

