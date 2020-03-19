Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston having a romantic beach wedding in Cabo?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be back together. The actors are apparently planning a secret wedding in Cabo.

Rumors are rife that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have reunited romantically. The actors, who were previously married and parted ways in 2005, have sparked reunion speculations after Brad attended Jen's 50th birthday last year. To fuel the rumours, they crossed paths in front of the cameras in the backstage of SAG Awards 2020. Soon after, diverse sources claimed Jen and Brad are eager to start a family together. Now, a new report claims that the two are planning a secret wedding.

If a Life & Style report is to be believed, the wedding is on and will be taking place on the shores of Cabo. The insider claims they want to keep the second wedding "under wraps until the affair has happened." Apparently, Brad is craving to settle down now and wants to have his happily ever after with his "soulmate, Jen.”

The report further states that Brad's family is delighted with the news. The actor's family has been praying for this day to come. "Brad’s family are delighted by the wedding news. They’ve been praying for years for him to get back together with Jen," the source claims.

Although they want to keep the wedding under wraps, they want their friends around. The report suggests Courteney Cox and Bradley Cooper are part of the wedding party. The grapevine also adds that they want the wedding to be "romantic and beautiful. "The theme will be spiritual and they’ll do handwritten vows. He’s including the line, it’s you and me until the end of time," the source claims.

Recently, it was claimed that Jen and Brad are starting a family together. Angelina Jolie's ex-husband and the Friends alum are reportedly adopting a baby girl. Read about it here: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt adopting a baby girl and actor's kids with Angelina Jolie excited?

Read More