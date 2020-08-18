Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to reunite on the small screen after 19 years for Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston could share their first scene after almost 19 years. The couple was last seen together in the 2001 Thanksgiving episode of Friends.

The last time we saw Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston share the screen was for a Friends episode in 2001. After almost 19 years, the former couple could be seen acting together at the live reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Multiple international reports confirmed that the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star has been added to the star-studded cast of the virtual live table read of the 1982 teen classic. The original featured Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Judge Reinhold.

People Magazine reported that Jennifer and Brad will be joining Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Penn in the unrehearsed event. Since the actors' roles haven't been revealed, it is still unclear if Brad and Jennifer will share a scene during the live reading.

In a statement, Penn said, "On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I’m so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work. I’m always game for a giggle. So to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work — then consider us fully onboard to play!"

Although this could possibly their first scene since Friends, Brad and Jennifer have made the noise with their off-screen reunions. This includes their epic SAG Awards reunion earlier this year and Brad attending Jen's 50th birthday party last year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

